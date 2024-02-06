© 2024 WWNO
‘King Cake-opoly’; inside look at Rex and Comus; Carnival cleanup

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 6, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST
From left to right: Will French, Rex Organization Archivist, Peggy Scott Laborde, WYES executive producer/host, and Errol Laborde, Carnival Historian at the Rex Ball.
Not all king cakes are created equal, and if you live in Louisiana, you probably have your own favorites. Maybe even a ranking of different bakeries. Aubri Juhasz introduces us to one New Orleans resident who has taken her king cake enthusiasm to a whole new level.

Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and many New Orleans krewes are gearing up for this weekend’s parades and balls.

WYES-TV executive producer and host Peggy Scott Laborde has covered the Krewe of Rex and the meeting of the courts of Rex and Comus for several years. She joins us for a sneak peek at upcoming festivities.

In 2022, over 1,000 tons of Mardi Gras waste went into landfills in less than two weeks. And that was just in New Orleans. Beads, cups and other toxic throws not only contribute to flooding by clogging storm drains, but also pollute Louisiana’s lakes, rivers and bayous. Thankfully, there are groups dedicated to a more sustainable Mardi Gras. Brett Davis, founder of Grounds Krewe, joins us for more on his work to reduce waste during Carnival season.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
