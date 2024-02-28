Special session’s biggest crime policy proposals; Historic preservationists adopt AI tools

Louisiana lawmakers passed sweeping criminal justice reforms in 2017 aimed at reducing the state’s prison population. Now, lawmakers in Baton Rouge are considering bills that would undo those reforms. Proponents of the so-called tough-on-crime policies point to spikes in Louisiana’s crime rates since those reform laws went into effect.

But critics say the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame instead. While others say inadequate investment in the reforms prevented them from being successful.

To talk through the reforms and proposals to repeal them, we’re joined by Barry Erwin, president and CEO of Council for A Better Louisiana, a non-partisan, non-profit group.

We also hear from Greg LaRose, an editor with the Louisiana Illuminator. LaRose has written about many of the proposals, including a provision that proposes treating 17-year-olds as adults in Louisiana’s criminal justice system. It would walk-back reforms made in 2017, mostly referred to as “Raise The Age.”

Later on the show, we hear how historic preservationists in Louisiana have adopted AI tools to help them do their work. Louisiana-based AI expert Margeaux Randolph, co-founder of Create Ventures, joins us.

