Landry declares crawfish season disaster; La. drops FAFSA requirement for high schoolers

Beginning next year, Louisiana’s high school seniors will no longer have to complete the federal student aid form to graduate. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted last week to scrap that requirement. Supporters of the move argued it put an undue burden on students and their families.

Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF education reporter, has been following this story from New Orleans and joins the show with more.

Gov. Jeff Landry issued a disaster declaration for Louisina’s crawfish industry last week in response to the state’s record bad catch. Landry said his executive order will unlock federal aid for farmers, and that the shortage is not only affecting Louisiana’s economy but also the state’s “way of life.”

Mike Strain, state agriculture and forestry commissioner, discusses why he was one of many voices calling for federal assistance and the details of the declaration.

Many have played cornhole casually. It’s a backyard game that involves tossing a bean bag into a hole cut out of a board located several feet away. But did you know it’s also a serious sport? And that the Shreveport-Bossier City area is hosting a major upcoming tournament?

Frank Grees, founder of the American Cornhole Organization, tells us about the sport’s growth and April’s planned competition.

