La. lawmakers start regular session in Baton Rouge; NOLA food pantry navigates loss of federal assistance

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. This week, she shares the latest on the start of the regular legislative session in Baton Rouge.

Under a law passed during the recent special session on crime, 17-year-olds can now be tried as adults in many criminal cases. Gov. Jeff Landry says the new rules will help make communities safer.

But many researchers say similar juvenile justice policies have actually led to more crime.

One of those researchers is Anita Raj, executive director of Tulane University’s Newcomb Institute and the Nancy Reeves Dreux endowed chair. She’s also a parent, and wrote about child incarceration recently for the Louisiana Illuminator.

Hunger in Louisiana has reached startling levels. Close to 20% of residents receive some type of public assistance to buy groceries or eat meals at school. Last month, the Landry administration turned down $71 million dollars in federal food assistance. The money was part of the summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program, that’s mainly used to feed children when schools are closed.

Natalie Jahroe, Second Harvest president and CEO, explains how the refusal affects local food banks.

