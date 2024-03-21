© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Louisiana’s primary elections take place Saturday; Margaret Orr, beloved meteorologist, retires

By Bob Pavlovich
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:11 PM CDT
Margaret Orr, WDSU TV chief meteorologist, stands inside the WDSU studio in New Orleans.
Matt Bloom
It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. This week, we cover what’s on the ballot for Louisiana’s March 23 state primaries.

Season two of our podcast Sea Change launched on Wednesday. Take a listen to the trailer on today’s show.

Margaret Orr, chief meteorologist for WDSU-TV, is retiring. The beloved NOLA weatherwoman has helped guide the city’s residents through beautiful sunny days and weather calamities. She joins Louisiana Considered to talk about her life and career.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Bob Pavlovich
Bob Pavlovich, a long-time fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
