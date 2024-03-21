Louisiana’s primary elections take place Saturday; Margaret Orr, beloved meteorologist, retires

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. This week, we cover what’s on the ballot for Louisiana’s March 23 state primaries.

Season two of our podcast Sea Change launched on Wednesday. Take a listen to the trailer on today’s show.

Margaret Orr, chief meteorologist for WDSU-TV, is retiring. The beloved NOLA weatherwoman has helped guide the city’s residents through beautiful sunny days and weather calamities. She joins Louisiana Considered to talk about her life and career.

