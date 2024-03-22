How Louisiana’s abortion ban has changed pregnancy care in the state

Pregnancy care in Louisiana has changed dramatically. In the years since the state passed its near-total ban on abortions in 2022, doctors have had to re-evaluate how they care for pregnant women. Many fear prison time, or other penalties if they violate the state’s new laws.

A new, first-of-its-kind report features interviews with 30 health care providers and 13 patients conducted in 2023, and was jointly produced by four groups that support abortion access: Physicians for Human Rights, the Center for Reproductive Rights, Lift Louisiana and Reproductive Health Impact.

It details the ripple effects of the state’s abortion ban. On today’s episode, Rosemary Westwood, WWNO/WRKF public health reporter, dives deep into the report and shares interviews with doctors about what the ban has meant for patients.

