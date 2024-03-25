Trump, Biden win Louisiana primaries; NOLA’s Grow Dat Youth Farm faces possible closure

Louisiana voters made their choice for Republican and Democratic presidential nominees over the weekend. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden easily won their respective races during Saturday’s primaries.

Voters also weighed in on a number of local and regional issues, including the closely-watched Caddo Parish sheriff’s race. Brian Brox, associate professor of political science at Tulane University, joins us to discuss the results.

A community farm that's been in New Orleans’ City Park for more than a decade would be displaced under a redevelopment proposal from park leadership.

But supporters of Grow Dat Youth Farm are fighting back. Verite News’ Drew Costley brings us the latest.

And for March’s Utility Bill of the Month, The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha takes us back to Jackson, Mississippi.

Residents have dealt with more than a decade of inaccurate — and in some cases missing — water bills. The city is trying to fix the troubled system and make sure everyone pays what they actually owe.

But some residents say their new bills still have problems.

