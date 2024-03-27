Lawmakers consider tuition money for parents; Newt Gingrich donates political records to Tulane

Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are debating a bill that would create a voucher-like program that gives public money to parents to pay for private education. More than a dozen states offer some form of education savings accounts.

Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF education reporter, joins Louisiana Considered to discuss lawmakers' universal proposal.

Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection is the new recipient of a trove of congressional papers from Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House speaker and a Tulane graduate. The donation amounts to more than 3,450 boxes of papers and materials from his 20 years in Congress and his 40-year political career.

Lindsay Cronk, dean of libraries at Tulane University, walks us through the materials and what they tell us about a big stretch of American political history.

March is colorectal cancer awareness month. A group of doctors and medical stakeholders are sounding the alarm about Louisiana’s status as the fifth-deadliest state for this type of cancer.

Dr. John Lyons, surgical oncologist for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, shares the potential drivers of high rates of the disease and tips for prevention.

