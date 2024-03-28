Baltimore crash raises Mississippi River safety questions; How home buying could change after NAR settlement

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. We’ll recap what’s happened in the busy few weeks since the legislature gaveled into session.

More than 10,000 cargo ships sail through the port of New Orleans each year. It’s one of the country’s largest.

So, how does the port ensure safety of the Crescent City Connection bridges, and other major infrastructure along the Mississippi River? It’s a question on the minds of many residents after a ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore earlier this week.

We reached out to Sabarethinam Kameshwar, professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at LSU to talk about river safety.

Changes are coming in the buying and selling of houses this year, particularly around realtor commissions. It’s all due to a recent class-action settlementbetween the National Association of Realtors and home sellers.

The news is adding to the volatility of an already unpredictable housing market. To give us a little clarity on where we are in the process, we invited Arthur Sterbcow, Louisiana real estate analyst, to join the show.

