Louisiana prisoners lose medical release options; Poetry festival celebrates wordsmiths of color

Prisoners in Louisiana often get inadequate medical care. Gov. Jeff Landry recently signed policies that limit the release of the state’s sickest patients. So, what does that mean for those patients and the healthcare system that cares for them?

Richard A. Webster, investigative reporter for Verite News, has been digging into that question. He joins the show to discuss his recent reporting.

April is National Poetry Month and New Orleans based award-winning multi-disciplinary artist José Torres-Tama is kicking things off with the second annual Poetry Without Borders Verse & Music Festival.

Torres-Tama and Jennifer Pagen, a poet and performer, discuss their lives as African and Latin American wordsmiths, and give us a preview of the upcoming festival.

A year after a deadly tornado tore through Rolling Fork, Miss., residents are still struggling to rebuild.

Danny McArthur, reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, has more on the barriers keeping people in one mobile home community from rebuilding their lives.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

