Carbon storage hampered by La.’s abandoned oil wells; NOLA workers push for bill of rights

Fertility treatments in Alabama are in limbo. Last month, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children. Soon after, the state passed a law meant to protect in vitro fertilization, commonly called IVF.

Drew Hawkins, reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, brings us the stories of several families who worry the protections may not hold.

Carbon sequestration is gaining attention as a potential solution to help combat climate change. Louisiana has been touted as having ideal geology for pumping carbon dioxide deep into the ground, where it's less likely to contribute to global warming.

But there’s a potential problem standing in the way — thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells.

Nicholas Kusnetz, reporter for Inside Climate News, explains how abandoned wells create a so-called “swiss cheese” effect. And new research shows they may limit the effectiveness of carbon sequestration.

New Orleanians will cast ballots this fall on whether to add a “Workers’ Bill of Rights”to the city charter, following a City Council vote last month.

These rights would include access to fair wages, paid leave and health care, as well as the right to organize a workplace union. The election will take place on November 5, 2024 — the same day as the presidential election.

Labor rights advocates and some council members hope it helps address what they see as a lack of protections for local workers.

Britain Forsyth, Louisiana legislative coordinator for Step Up Louisiana, and Kenny Arbuthnot, a Dollar General store worker, join the show to discuss their efforts.

