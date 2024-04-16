Sanctuary city ban bill moves through legislature; tribute honors Alvin Batiste, Edward ‘Kidd’ Jordan

Sanctuary cities have become targets of Republican lawmakers across the country. Now Louisiana’s legislature is considering a measure that would ban parishes and cities from adopting their own policies.

Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, reporter at Verite News, has been tracking the proposal since it was introduced and joins us for more.

Edward “Kidd” Jordan, NOLA jazz saxophonist, and Alvin Batiste, jazz clarinetist, are being remembered in a special tribute concert on April 20 at the University of New Orleans Performance Recital Hall.

Stephanie Jordan, vocalist, and Rachel Jordan, violinist, join Louisiana Considered to discuss the legacy of their late father and uncle.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble closes its 18th season, “Heart and Soul,”with a piano quintet and a world premiere quartet for oboe and strings.

Bruce Owen, Musaica violist and president, joins the show with the details.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble performs its final concert of the season on Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

