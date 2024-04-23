Slidell clears debris from tornado damage; Jazz Fest cooks serve up crawfish dishes

Two tornadoes touched down in the city of Slidell, north of New Orleans, earlier this month. The severe weather damaged hundreds of buildings in the area. Thankfully, nobody was killed.

But recovery efforts are expected to be ongoing for the next several months. Gov. Jeff Landry issued an emergency declaration after visiting the area last week.

Greg Cromer, Slidel’s mayor, joins the show to share more on the city’s ongoing recovery efforts.

Louisiana loses teachers every year. Some go to neighboring states. While others leave teaching completely. And a big part of the problem is pay.

Teachers in Louisiana make about $13,000 less a year than the national average. And regionally, they still make several thousand dollars less.

All week, we’re hearing from public school teachers. Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF education reporter, interviewed several teachers about the difficult decisions they’re faced with, including whether to stay in the classroom.

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, also known as Jazz Fest, kicks off this week.

The Rolling Stones tops the list of headliners. And foodies will get some satisfaction too. Several vendors are offering a wide array of dishes featuring crawfish.

We caught up with two of them Sonya DiCarlo of Clesi’s Seafood Restaurant & Catering and John Caluda of Caluda’s King Cakes Cottage Catering.

