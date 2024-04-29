Experts share solutions to reduce maternal, infant mortality; Jewish group holds anti-war Passover Seder

Louisiana is facing a Black infant and maternal mortality crisis. Black infants in Louisiana are more than three times as likely to die from premature birth as white infants and Black mothers are more than twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes as their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, .

Legislation before the Legislature this session seeks to address this crisis. Advocate groups and survivors have been sharing their concerns at the Capitol as lawmakers hear proposed bills.

Frankie Robertson, a consultant with the Amandla Group, joins us for more on potential solutions.

The legendary Dew Drop Inn has reopened its doors. The two-story music venue in New Orleans drew huge crowds in the 1950’s and 60’s, when it was a safe haven for Black performers during Jim Crow segregation.

Musical greats including Ray Charles, Etta James and Aretha Franklin performed and stayed at the Dew Drop in its heyday.

Dew Drop closed down after Hurricane Katrina, when it suffered major damage. With the venue finally back open, reporter Matt Bloom takes us there to listen to some music.

Passover wraps up Tuesday at sundown. The holiday celebrates Jewish liberation from slavery in Egypt. This year, many Jews have grappled with how to celebrate the holiday amid Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. Last week, one Jewish community group in New Orleans held a “liberation Seder,” or ceremonial dinner outside on X street.

Drew Hawkins, with the Gulf States Newsroom, was there and brings us a non-narrated piece.

The New Orleans chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, a grassroots organization that advocates for Palestinian freedom, organized the event.

Rory Michelen, a New Orleans resident and membership manager for the group, and Marlana Fireman, a student at the University of New Orleans and member, tell us more about the action.

