What a global expansion of LNG means for the Gulf Coast; UNO makes more budget cuts

Today, we’re bringing you the conclusion of our special series, “All Gassed Up,” from Sea Change.

In this final episode, we travel to Japan, one of the world’s largest users and financiers of liquefied natural gas. We answer the question, what could a continued global expansion of LNG mean for the Gulf Coast and our future climate?

The University of New Orleans has announced more budget cuts for the coming year. The largest public university in the city will scale back spending across all departments by at least 15 percent due to a revenue shortfall.

Kathy Johnson, UNO’s president and CEO, shares how she arrived at the decision.

