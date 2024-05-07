Why this year’s hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’; Dracula debuts at the NOLA ballet

Extremely active. Those are the words used by scientists to describe forecasts for the 2024 hurricane season. Researchers at Colorado State University estimate that this year’s Atlantic season could see 23 named storms, the highest on record. Other forecasts also predict high numbers of storms.

To help us better understand why forecasts are so high, we’re joined by Jay Grymes, Louisiana’s interim state climatologist and meteorologist at WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Climate change is affecting all of our lives, but it’s also affecting the dead. Louisiana has been dealing with flooded cemeteries and caskets washing away for decades.

But the problem is only getting worse and more widespread. Many other states are now grappling with hurricanes, flooding, mudslides and other natural disasters that are destroying cemeteries.

And some are looking to Louisiana for help. Eva Tesfaye, reporter with the Coastal Desk reports in collaboration with Science Friday.

New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents a world premiere of Dracula as it closes its 2024 season.

This new ballet, a reimagined presentation inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic vampire tale, is a dance created by resident choreographer Oliver Halkowich who joins the show to discuss the performance.

