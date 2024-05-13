Landry signs bills to deregulate insurance market; carbon dioxide leak rocks La. town

Gov. Jeff Landry signed a package of bills last week that will deregulate Louisiana’s insurance market.

They’re part of Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple’s plan to address the state’s ongoing insurance crisis, he says by making Louisiana a more attractive place for insurers to do business. Critics say the policies weaken consumer protections and will increase rates.

Sam Karlin, reporter with the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, joins the show with a look at these new laws and the controversy.

Carbon dioxide leaks are a growing concern across Louisiana. Energy companies here are quickly building out a new network of pipelines for carbon capture projects.

Leaks from the pipelines are harmless when small. But in large doses, the colorless, odorless gas can cause drowsiness, suffocation and even death.

Tristan Baurick, reporter for Vertie News, investigated a big leak that happened recently in the southwest Louisiana town of Sulfur in Calcasieu Parish. He joins the show to share more about what he found.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has a new leader. Jonathan Grimes has served as interim president and CEO since the January retirement of Renée Chatelain.

Grimes will be formally introduced as the council's permanent head at their annual meeting this Thursday.

He joins the show today to talk about what’s happening in Baton Rouge’s art scene and his vision for the community is moving forward.

