Pregnancy meds now ‘controlled substance’; La. court eliminates ‘look-back window’ on sex abuse claims; emergence of cicadas

Gov. Jeff Landry signed a first-of-its-kind law Friday that designates common pregnancy medications as “controlled dangerous substances” in Louisiana. The law easily passed the legislature last week and takes effect October 1.

Reproductive health reporter Rosemary Westwood tells us why hundreds of local physicians have argued that the law could endanger women’s health.

The Louisiana Supreme Court recently struck down a 3-year “look-back window” for sexual abuse survivors to file legal claims.

Sophie Hayssen is a reporter and fellow at Mother Jones covering the ruling. She tells us why some abuse survivors are devastated by the ruling.

For the first time in more than two centuries, two broods of periodic cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground at the same time. Brood XIX is on a 13-year cycle, while Brood XIII is on a 17-year cycle. The last time they lined up was 1803.

But scientists have noted the last time Brood XIX emerged in 2011, there were no recorded sightings in Louisiana, meaning it could be extinct in the region. Aaron Ashbrook, an assistant professor at LSU's Entomology Department, joins us to explain what this all means.

