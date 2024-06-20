Rep. Garrett Graves won’t run for reelection; Louisiana’s road rage shooting problem; football stars teach financial literacy in NOLA

Last week, Republican Rep. Garrett Graves of Baton Rouge announced his decision to not run for reelection this fall. Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Advocate, joins us to discuss the implications of that decision for Louisiana and the nation.

Kavya Beheraj / Axios Louisiana has more road rage shootings than the national average, according to data collected by Gun Violence Archive.

Road rage is a problem in every state, but Louisiana drivers tend to express their frustrations with guns more often than the national average, according to fresh statistics from the Gun Violence Archive. Carlie Kollath Wells, reporter for Axios New Orleans, joins us to break down the data.

Last summer, we heard about a pilot program spearheaded by the University of New Orleans to make high school financial literacy classes more relevant to students. Now, the Dollars to Dreams program has completed its first school year.

Jedidiah Collins, founder of Money Vehicle, and Chris Surprenant, professor of Ethics, Strategy and Public Policy and director of UNO’s Urban Entrepreneurship & Policy Institute, tell us what the Dollars to Dreams team has accomplished in its first year.

