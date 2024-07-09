Coastal advocates voice concerns over Landry administration; Summer Lyric Theatre presents ‘Anything Goes’; piano competition comes to NOLA

Governor Jeff Landry’s administration wants to overhaul how the state manages its natural resources. Part of the push could mean big changes for the agency responsible for restoring Louisiana’s coastline. As the Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker reports, coastal advocates fear any changes could undermine coastal restoration.

A dozen top emerging pianists from around the globe are coming to the Crescent City this week to compete at the 29th New Orleans International Piano Competition presented by the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans. MASNO’s executive and artistic director Cara McCool Woolf joins us with details.

The Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane is gearing up for its 57th season with a production of Cole Porter’s ‘Anything Goes.’ Director Ken Goode and lead actress Leslie Claverie tell us more about this production of a tap-dancing musical comedy.

