Hurricane season forecast; ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ returns to NOLA stage; staying safe at public pools

In the last few weeks, Hurricane Beryl tore through the Caribbean, made landfall in Texas and continued northward. As it drowned Houston in floodwaters, leaving millions without power, some impacts were felt in west and southwest Louisiana.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye talked with state climatologist Jay Grymes about what Hurricane Beryl can tell us about the rest of Louisiana’s hurricane season.

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company is gearing up for a presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire at The Marigny Opera House. Director Augustin Correro and actors Charlie Carr and Robinson J. Cyprian discuss what it’s like to bring this classic New Orleans story to life.

This summer is heating up and kids across the state are looking for ways to keep cool in the pool. Taylor Oelking, executive director of community aquatics for the YMCA of Greater New Orleans tells us about new initiatives focusing on water safety and education.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!