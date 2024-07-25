Why thousands of Louisianans are losing SNAP benefits; how La. Dems feel about presidential campaign changes

In the last few months, more than 15,000 Louisianans have been kicked off of food stamps. This comes after COVID-era work requirement waivers expired, with most Louisiana residents losing SNAP benefits in January.

Nick Chrastil, a reporter for The Lens NOLA, tells us why thousands more Louisianans are expected to lose their benefits due to a new state law.

On Sunday, President Biden announced that he was officially dropping out of the presidential race. Shortly thereafter, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Louisiana’s Democrats were quick to pledge their support for Harris, including 51 of the state’s 53 democratic envoys to the DNC, Congressman Troy Carter, Democratic Party Chair Randal Gaines, and even famed Democratic strategist and media personality James Carville. But what are the rank-and-file Democrats saying?

Devin Davis, a 27-year old political organizer for the group Voters United to Educate who is also running against U.S. Representative Troy Carter in this fall’s election joins us with his take.

There’s a movement in the South to train more nurses to help people following a sexual assault. It’s part of a decades-old program that gives medical professionals tools to provide trauma-informed care, and it’s now free to attend.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins visited one of these trainings to learn how this kind of treatment could help with prosecutions.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

