Louisianans with disabilities concerned over new absentee voting laws; Black Opry celebrates Black musicians in country music

On Aug. 1, a slew of new laws passed by the state legislature in the spring will go into effect. Among them are sweeping changes to Louisiana’s absentee voting system, and many are worried this will make it tougher to vote by mail for November’s elections.

Times Picayune/The Advocate’s Megan Friedmann tells us more about these laws and why critics are concerned. Then, WWNO and WRKF’s Matt Bloom speaks with Andrew Bizer, a lawyer for Disability Rights Louisiana, to hear why his advocacy group has filed a lawsuit.

Historically, the images associated with the country music genre don’t include the contributions of Black artists. The Black Opry Revue is shedding light on those contributions by celebrating the role Black musicians have played in the folk, country and Americana genres.

Black Opry Revue founder Holly G tells us about her desire to to make a space for underrepresented voices in country music, and how the event will give opportunities for Black country musicians to share both their songs and their stories.

