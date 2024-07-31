Efforts to improve medical conditions at Angola Prison stalled; uncertain future for Grow Dat Youth Farm amidst City Park redevelopment plans

A nine-year-old lawsuit alleges lack of proper medical care for inmates at Angola Prison. Months ago, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued an opinion ordering the state to fix its quote “callous and wanton disregard” for the health of those in custody.

But in the months since, there’s very little to indicate that this failing prison healthcare system will change.

Reporter Richard Webster has been covering this story for Verite News and ProPublica. He joins us today to explain why a decades-old law seeking to prevent inmates from filing lawsuits is thwarting the latest attempts for medical improvements.

July 25 marked the one-year anniversary that national monuments were created across the U.S. remembering Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. Till— a young Black teenager—was murdered in Mississippi nearly 70 years ago and it became a flashpoint in the Civil Rights movement.

As Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller reports, now young Black filmmakers in the Magnolia State are now using the sites to tell the Till family’s story while explaining the complex history of their community.

New Orleans’ City Park leaders are moving forward with plans for redevelopment of certain areas. The process has already generated some controversy as early drafts suggested paving a new street over the Grow Dat Youth Farm, a popular urban youth farming program.

Reporter Drew Costley of Verite News spoke with producer Matt Bloom about the latest in the park’s planning efforts, and why supporters of the farm claim they’ve been left out of the decision-making process.

