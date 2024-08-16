History of New Orleans’ segregated beaches; 8 La. Olympians return home from Paris with medals

New Orleans is surrounded by water, but it’s hard to access. And for a city with increasingly sweltering summers, the lack of public beaches feels painfully ironic.

In the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, the Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye explores the uncomfortable history of Lincoln Beach, and how the segregation of beaches led to the lack of accessible beaches today.

The 2024 Paris Olympics wrapped up earlier this week, and Louisiana athletes have plenty to show for it. Nearly 30 competitors representing nearly 20 countries came from LSU. By the end of the games, eight of those athletes walked away with medals, and many more had notable performances.

Louisiana Considered’s Managing producer Alana Schreiber has been following these athletes and just returned from the Paris Games. She spoke with WWNO’s Bob Pavlovich.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

