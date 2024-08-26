DNC takeaways: James Carville on the party’s future; Louisiana woman testifies about reproductive rights

Last week, politicians and celebrities alike gathered in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. Over four days, we heard speeches from Joe Biden, the Obamas, and the two names at the top of the ticket: vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Political consultant, author and media contributor James Carville joins us for his major takeaways from the convention and what he believes this means for the future of the Democratic Party.

From House Rep. Troy Carter to New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno, to actor and New Orleans native, Wendell Pierce, there was no shortage of Louisianans at last week’s DNC.

One of them, Kaitlin Joshua, testified about her own experience with Louisiana’s restrictions on reproductive health care, saying she was denied treatment while undergoing a miscarriage.

WWNO and WRKF’s reproductive health reporter Rosemary Westwood tells us more about Joshua’s speech and why abortion access was a major discussion point at the convention.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!