Impact of Louisiana’s new gun laws; How LSU is using AI to monitor athletes’ health

Louisiana’s new permitless/constitutional-carry firearm law went into effect in July– a win for gun rights advocates, but causing some consternation in urban areas where gun violence is a major concern. Especially in New Orleans, which previously was able to enforce a non-gun zone around the French Quarter.

James J. Reeves II, a New Orleans-based attorney, author of a book on Louisiana gun laws, and independent program attorney for U.S. Lawshield, tells us more about the intricacies of this law and what you should know before carrying a gun.

Many football fans remember where they were when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game in January 2023. Despite collapsing on the field, he was quickly revived thanks to the fast action of doctors and the use of the medical device, the automatic external defibrillator.

Since the incident, there’s been more conversations on how to make the game safer, and how medical technology can help monitor the health of athletes. This year, LSU is introducing a new AI stethoscope to help monitor heart activity of athletes with the goal of preventing serious accidents and injuries.

Micki Collins, Director of Sports Medicine for LSU Athletics, and Joseph Authement, commercial Vice President of Eko Health – the organization behind the digital stethoscope – tell us more about the role medical technology can play in athlete health.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!