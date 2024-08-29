Space Force chief on protecting America’s interests in space; New Orleans libraries’ voter education programs

Gov. Jeff Landry announced two orders this week: one that keeps noncitizens from voting and another that bans the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us for more on Landry’s “culture war” orders.

The November elections are just over two months away, and the New Orleans Public Library wants to make sure you’re prepared. Throughout September, libraries across the city will host a handful of events as part of their #VoteReady series to ensure that voters are educated on the issues and have made all the preparations to cast their ballot. Robin Goldblum, Librarian and Head of Adult Learning and Education at New Orleans Public Libraries, tells us more about this series and other upcoming library programs.

In December of 2019, the United States officially launched the Space Force. The organization serves as the sixth military branch in the U.S. armed forces and aims to protect America’s security and future in space. But what does the Space Force actually do? General B. Chance Salzman is the Chief of Space Operations, the Space Force’s highest ranking officer. He joins us for more on the organization’s missions and interests in space.

