$1.3M in grants to help early educators facing low pay; What a new sickle cell treatment could mean for patients in Louisiana

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently announced $1.3 million in grant funding for projects that address compensation for early childhood educators in the state. Seven grantees across the state will look at ways to increase wages and benefits for the workforce that provides early education for the state’s youngest children.

Dr. Candace Weber, the partnerships director for the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, joins us to discuss the grants.

Alabama has executed three people this year — more than any other state except Texas.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist takes us to a Birmingham church, to view “The Art of Resistance,” exhibit, which includes work made by people on Alabama’s death row.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month. The disease causes irregularly-shaped red blood cells that inhibit blood flow, which can lead to severe pain.

Last year, the FDA approved gene therapy for sickle cell that’s widely regarded as a cure. , . Yet people still struggle with the disease, and many have limited access to the treatment which is not covered by insurance.

Alvin Henry, Jr. is board president of the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana, and has the disease himself. He tells us more about what this new treatment could mean for Louisiana patients.

