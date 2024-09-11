Latest on Francine: Expected landfall, preparations for people with disabilities, generator safety

Francine is now a hurricane, with winds up to 90 mph, and closing in on the Louisiana’s coast. Regional meteorologist Jennifer Narramore joins us for an update on the storm’s strength, path and expected impacts.

When a storm is coming, many ask: Do I stay or go? That question can be hard to answer, and even harder if a person has a disability.

New Orleans-based disability rights activist Mark Raymond Jr. tells us how people with disabilities can be best prepared for natural disasters.

When Francine makes landfall this evening, Terrebonne Parish could be hit first. The parish is still recovering three years after Hurricane Ida devastated the bayou region. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker spoke with Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron about the area’s preparations.

As Louisianans across the state are bracing for Francine to make landfall, many are setting up their generators, which offer a reliable source of backup power. But if not used properly, generators can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which led to a spike in deaths during Hurricane Ida. An almost two-year-old law now requires anyone who buys a generator to also buy a carbon monoxide detector.

WRKF’s Karen Henderson spoke with the law’s author, now former State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis , and Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, back in 2021 about generator safety. Today we give that conversation a second listen.

