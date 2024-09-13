Francine came and went. Here’s an update on Louisiana power outages, recovery efforts and volunteer opportunities

It’s been two days since Francine hit Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Yesterday, we brought you stories about Francine’s impact in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Today, we’re taking you to other parts of the state, specifically down the bayou, where Francine made landfall. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker has been traveling around Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, and tells us more about the response from parish leaders and FEMA.

Then we hear from The Times Picayune’s/The Advocate’s James Finn who spent time in St. Charles and Tangipahoa parishes, speaking with fishermen about preparations and the impact.

While the worst of the weather from Hurricane Francine is over, thousands of Louisiana residents are still without power. Major utility companies like Entergy say they are working nonstop to get the grid back up and running. In the meantime, people are making do.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha spoke with WRKF’s Karen Henderson about the latest on the power outages.

Hurricane Francine recovery efforts are in full swing, and when it comes to cleaning up neighborhoods, there are plenty of ways for community members to get involved.

Judd Jeansonne is the executive director of Volunteer Louisiana, an organization that helps connect volunteers with recovery opportunities and supports their efforts. He joins us now for more on ways to get involved.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber, our managing producer. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!