Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

Celebrating women in music: Book explores history of female pioneers, conversation with up-and-coming, queer artist Joy Clark

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 14, 2024 at 3:22 PM CDT
"How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music" by Alison Fensterstock
Courtesy of Alison Fensterstock
"How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music" by Alison Fensterstock

Singer-songwriter Joy Clark recently released her first solo album, “Tell it the Wind.” The songs reflect her journey to self-discovery as a Black, queer artist living in the South. She joins us today for more on the musical influences that inspired her career.

New Orleans-based music journalist and editor Alison Fensterstock is out with a new book celebrating women in music. Titled, “How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music,” the book compiles previously published essays that look at sexism, race, gender and politics in the music industry.

Fensterstock tells us more about this book and the essays and contributions from female musical pioneers.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
