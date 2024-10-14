Celebrating women in music: Book explores history of female pioneers, conversation with up-and-coming, queer artist Joy Clark

Singer-songwriter Joy Clark recently released her first solo album, “Tell it the Wind.” The songs reflect her journey to self-discovery as a Black, queer artist living in the South. She joins us today for more on the musical influences that inspired her career.

New Orleans-based music journalist and editor Alison Fensterstock is out with a new book celebrating women in music. Titled, “How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music, ” the book compiles previously published essays that look at sexism, race, gender and politics in the music industry.

Fensterstock tells us more about this book and the essays and contributions from female musical pioneers.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!