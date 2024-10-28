Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on re-election campaign; why 9 Lafayette schools are set to close or merge

The Lafayette Parish school system could soon see nine schools closed or consolidated. But community members are pushing back, despite declines in enrollment. Christiaan Mader, founder and editor of The Current, tells us about the potential overhaul of the city’s school system.

Early voting is already underway, and in East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will be choosing their next mayor-president. And so far, it’s looking like a tight race between the top three candidates: incumbent Sharon Weston-Broome, Democratic challenger Ted James, and Republican Sid Edwards.

Here on Louisiana Considered, we’ll be bringing you conversations with all three of these candidates throughout the week. Today, we hear from Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, who shares her campaign strategy, previous record and addresses a recent ad scandal.

