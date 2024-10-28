© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

New Orleans voter guide: What to know before you cast your ballot
Louisiana Considered

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on re-election campaign; why 9 Lafayette schools are set to close or merge

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:20 PM CDT
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome poses for photo with kids
Courtesy of Myra Richardson
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome poses for photo with kids

The Lafayette Parish school system could soon see nine schools closed or consolidated. But community members are pushing back, despite declines in enrollment. Christiaan Mader, founder and editor of The Current, tells us about the potential overhaul of the city’s school system.

Early voting is already underway, and in East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will be choosing their next mayor-president. And so far, it’s looking like a tight race between the top three candidates: incumbent Sharon Weston-Broome, Democratic challenger Ted James, and Republican Sid Edwards.

Here on Louisiana Considered, we’ll be bringing you conversations with all three of these candidates throughout the week. Today, we hear from Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, who shares her campaign strategy, previous record and addresses a recent ad scandal.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber