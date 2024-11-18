© 2024 WWNO
NOLA schools superintendent steps down; photographer captures state’s natural beauty; Black beekeeping traditions in the South

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 18, 2024 at 4:53 PM CST
Carl Harrison Jr. from the documentary short, The Buzz of St. Roch
1 of 2  — carl and bees.png
Carl Harrison Jr. from the documentary short, The Buzz of St. Roch
New Orleans Video Access Center
From photographer Eric McVicker's new book, Louisiana: Our Home
2 of 2  — mcvicker.png
From photographer Eric McVicker's new book, Louisiana: Our Home
Eric McVicker

NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams will step down at the beginning of December after leading the almost all-charter school system for two years. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us more about her abrupt departure.

Photographer Eric McVicker is out with a new book that captures the wildlife, landscapes and waterways of the Bayou State. Dubbed, "Louisiana: Our Home,” the book takes viewers on an intimate journey through all corners of the state, capturing its natural and unique beauty. Erik joins us now for more on his new book, upcoming gallery show, and how he discovered photography as part of his recovery from addiction.

The New Orleans Film Festival wrapped up a few weeks ago, but one documentary short is still generating a lot of buzz. The Buzz of St. Roch follows beekeeper Carl Harrison Jr. as he builds a bee sanctuary on his family’s land in St. Roch, working to preserve the legacy of Black beekeepers in Louisiana.

Harrison also co-directed this film. He and the film’s co-director, Patrice E. Jones joined Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubrey Procell.

Louisiana Considered
