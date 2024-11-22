Celebrating 100 years of Tiger Stadium with members of the Golden Band; New law aims to tackle state’s labor shortage

Tiger Stadium’s 100th birthday is just three days away. Over the last two months, we’ve been bringing you stories all about the historic venue. But gameday at LSU wouldn’t be what it is without the Golden Band from Tigerland. Originally founded by two students in 1893, the band now has 325 members. And their world famous music was even nominated for a Grammy back in 2023.

As we wrap up our Tiger Stadium stories, our intern Marty Sullivan spoke with band members George Wilson and Trent McKenny about what makes the band so special.

Back in June, lawmakers passed a new law meant to address the state’s labor shortage and hiring concerns. Known as ACT 330, the law officially delegates the Louisiana Workforce Commission in addressing labor concerns.

Adam Knapp was previously the president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and now runs the Committee of 100, a nonprofit group of business leaders that advise the state on economic policy. He joins us for more on this new law.

Poor sanitation has long plagued residents in Alabama’s Black Belt, and people living in manufactured homes in this largely rural area face specific challenges when it comes to fixing it. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur talks to one couple who are looking for a new septic system - but have a few barriers along the way.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Ryan Vasquez. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!