Marigny Opera Ballet kicks off season with contemporary dances; jockey Ray Sibille on horseracing in La. and LSHOF induction

The Marigny Opera Ballet is gearing up to present two new contemporary dances that explore themes of time with the sounds of a New Orleans musical icon. Artistic director Diego de Lima and composer Ted Joyner of Generationals give us the details.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you live in New Orleans perhaps you’re spending the holiday going to the Fairgrounds Race Course for opening day. But what you might not know is that Louisiana claims some very accomplished jockeys, six of whom have been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

The most recent inductee was Ray Sibille, a jockey originally from the town of Sunset who received the honor over the summer. He joins us for more on his career, riding more than forty two hundred winners over 35 years.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!