Breakdown of special tax session; environmental impacts of what we eat; tips for holiday cooking

Louisiana’s legislature recently wrapped up its special session on tax reform. We’ve been reporting on the play-by-play as the House and Senate wrangle with proposals to adjust the income tax rate, expand the sales tax and make other changes.

The Advocate/Times-Picayune’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us where things landed and how residents might be impacted.

Food is on the brain this time of year, so it’s a good time to think about the environmental impacts of what we eat. Last year, we spoke with Tulane researcher Diego Rose who found that having a particular diet could significantly reduce the average American’s carbon footprint, and as a side-effect, also make them healthier. Today, we revisit that conversation.

The holidays are meant to be relaxing, but there’s often stress around cooking for days like Thanksgiving, especially if you’re a first-timer or if you’re trying out new dishes.

Chef Randy Cheramie , former executive director and senior chef instructor of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, shared some holiday cooking tips with host Bob Pavlovich.

