Crisis pregnancy center accused of privacy violations; LGBTQ activists work to restore Upstairs Lounge fire memorial; mid-skill job training

Earlier this week, a nonprofit watchdog filed a complaint asking Louisiana’s Attorney General to investigate whether a crisis pregnancy center in New Iberia broke state law. The pregnancy center allegedly posted clients’ personal information online, despite claiming that it follows federal health privacy laws.

WWNO/WRKF broke the story, and reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us for more.

About half of jobs in New Orleans are considered “mid-skill.” That means you need a high school degree, but probably not a bachelor’s. It’s good news for teenagers who don’t want to go to college, or who are ready to just start working.

Education reporter Aubri Juhasz visits a career center that’s preparing kids for all kinds of jobs that don’t require college education.

The Upstairs Lounge fire in New Orleans in 1973 remains one of the country’s deadliest attacks on the LGBTQ community. In the decades since, a bronze plaque in the French Quarter has listed the 32 victims who died when an arsonist set fire to the neighborhood gay bar.

But earlier this year, that plaque was stolen. A New Orleans man has been caught and arrested. But the original marker remains missing.

Now a group of local activists is working to get a new memorial installed at the Upstairs Lounge site. WWNO and WRKF’s Matt Bloom spoke with Frank Perez, one of their leaders.

