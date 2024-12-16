More school bus workers join union; new podcast celebrates Terrebonne Parish; Cajun Christmas music

A second group of Baton Rouge-area school bus workers, this time in Zachary, recently voted to join a union.

They include bus drivers, mechanics and other student transportation workers employed by one of the nation’s largest student transportation companies.

The union, a local chapter of Amalgamated Transit Union, already represents some other local public transit workers.

Charles Lussier , an education reporter for The Advocate, tells us what these workers are fighting for.

A new podcast out of Fletcher Technical Community College , in Terrebonne Parish, dives into the heart of the Bayou Region. Dubbed “Bridging the Bayou,” the series highlights the people, industries and community efforts driving growth and transformation in South Louisiana.

Podcast host and chancellor at Fletcher Community College, Kristine Strickland, joins us for more on the show and its mission.

The holiday season is upon us, and it feels like everywhere you go, there’s Christmas music. And in recent years, musicians have found creative ways to adapt these traditional songs for new genres.

Back in 2012, NPR’s David Greene spoke with country musician Sammy Kershaw, about his Cajun-inspired Christmas album.

