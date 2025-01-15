High prices for college textbooks; new medical study on patient intubation; lack of specialized nurses in the Gulf South

There’s a shortage of specialized nurses who play a critical role in providing care to sexual assault survivors. Particularly in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. They are called sexual assault nurse examiners — or SANEs.

As Drew Hawkins reports for the Gulf States Newsroom, one potential solution is to use telemedicine — but it’s currently not available in the Gulf South.

College textbooks are expensive. You might already know this if you’ve been to college, but prices have accelerated just in the last few years. And while tuition hikes and admission practices often create barriers of entry to higher education, sometimes it’s that are prohibitively expensive, as they’re often not covered by scholarships/

As the spring semester gets into swing at schools across Louisiana, we found ourselves interested in efforts LSU is taking to address the accelerating problem of college textbook prices. Allen LeBlanc, Open Scholarship Librarian, at LSU Libraries tells us more about solutions.

In June 2024, researchers released a medical study involving one Out Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. It looked at techniques for intubating patients, the practice putting a tube down your throat to provide ventilation, is something that's generally done when you're in critical condition.

The trial involved Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge as well as other ERs and ICUs across the nation. They’re using a BPAP, a bilevel positive airway pressure machine.

Dr. Christopher Thomas is a pulmonary critical care specialist at the hospital. He tells us more about this study, what researchers are hoping to find, and the results of a new airway pressure machine.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

