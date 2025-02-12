How USAID cuts are impacting Louisiana farmers; Super Bowl’s impact on sex workers; lottery opens to build resilient homes

Since President Trump has taken office, he’s made massive cuts to American foreign aid. According to USAID, over 10,000 American jobs have already been lost, and estimates suggest more than 100 thousand global jobs could be lost. These job cuts don’t just directly affect aid workers, but also everyday Americans whose incomes rely on some foreign investment.

For more on how the cuts to the program will impact Americans, including Louisiana farmers, we speak with a former humanitarian assistance expert at USAID who is choosing to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

In the lead up to the Super Bowl, there were numerous concerns about increased human trafficking, and the city saw increased patrolling, investigating, and intervening into suspicious activity. Before the game, we spoke with Brandi Bynum, acting unit chief for the Center for Countering Human Trafficking at the Department of Homeland Security, about what signs to look out for.

However some advocates for sex workers say this increased focus is misdirected. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist tells why this increased concern can be potentially harmful to consensual sex workers.

Beginning Feb 12., lottery registration opens for the Louisiana Fortified Homes program, in which eligible homeowners can register for a chance to receive up to a $10,000 grant to help make their homes more resilient against natural disasters.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with John Ford, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, about the logistics and the specifics behind this program and how you can qualify.

