Tensions rise between mayor, city council; state of mental health in Louisiana; why people are dropping their flood insurance

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She tells us about rising tension between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city council over the city's role collecting taxes for other government entities.

A new report from the Newcomb Institute found that over 10% of Louisiana adults struggle with severe depression and/or anxiety and 9% have either attempted suicide or had suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Anita Raj, executive director of the Newcomb Institute, tells us more about this study and how Louisianans can prioritize their mental health and seek treatment.

Louisianans are told, it doesn’t matter where you live, you should have flood insurance. But many people cannot afford the National Flood Insurance Program’s premiums. Now, we’re not only seeing more people dropping coverage, but those who do purchase insurance are paying higher rates.

Reporter Elise Plunk of the Louisiana Illuminator tells us about the issues that arise when people drop their policies, and the Catch-22 that’s created for those who continue to buy insurance.

