La.’s ranking on Nation’s Report card; disappointing Super Bowl for businesses; how and when to file taxes

Louisiana’s ranking on the Nation’s Report Card – a standardized test to measure academic performance of students across the country – climbed again last month. The state now ranks 32nd out of all 50 states and three jurisdictions. This is quite the climb from before the pandemic when Louisiana ranked 49th.

Education reporter Aubri Juhasz breaks down the results and what this says about the direction of our state’s education system.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, many downtown New Orleans businesses were expecting a big uptick in patrons and profits, considering an estimated 125,000 visitors flocked to the city. But according to many local business owners, the Super Bowl didn’t spur an economic boost – some say they even saw fewer patrons than usual.

Scott Wood, owner and head brewer at Courtyard Brewery, and Remy Diamond, owner of C’Mere NOLA, a food, jewelry and art shop in the French Quarter, tell us more about the lack of Super Bowl-related economic activity.

It's time to file your taxes. At least, you'll have to file sometime before the state deadline of May 15. Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson about when and how to start filing.

