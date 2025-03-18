Push for paid parental leave; Alvin Ailey Dance Company heads to NOLA; Tulane Book Festival to feature Maureen Dowd, Connie Chung

Paid parental leave is close to being an option for state employees in Alabama and Mississippi. Bills to make this law are working their way through both state legislatures, and comes as a trend as more states, including Louisiana, are providing paid parental leave to their employees.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha tells us why the push for paid parental leave has champions on both sides of the political aisle.

The New Orleans Ballet Association presents the return of the iconic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. The dance company, which celebrates Black American cultural experiences and dance traditions, will perform two completely different performances.

Choreographer Ronald K. Brown tells us about his piece, “Grace”, and Alvin Ailey’s iconic “Revelations,” and how you can see the shows.

The fourth annual Tulane Book Festival is coming to New Orleans at the end of March. The event brings together over 180 authors and journalists for panel discussions, book signings and family-friendly activities. Some of this year’s guests include Connie Chung, Maureen Dowd, John Grisham and Bob Woodward.

Festival co-chair Cheryl Landrieu tells us what to expect at the three-day event.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR app, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!