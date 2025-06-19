How Senate President Cameron Henry carved his own path; tribal relocations part 1

It’s Thursday, and that means The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace. Today, she tells us how Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, pushed back on Gov. Jeff Landry’s agenda during the legislative session, despite his record of sticking to party lines.

Climate change is altering the land we live on, and Indigenous communities are on the frontline. In the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, we bring you to Alaska, where rapid permafrost thaw is threatening the Native village of Nunapitchuk. Then, we head to Louisiana, where the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe is watching their land disappear underwater due to sea level rise. These threats are forcing these tribes to make the difficult decision: to stay and adapt, or to leave their ancestral home.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m.

