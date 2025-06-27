Reproductive health post-Dobbs; remembering journalist Stanley Nelson; Alabama prison lawsuits

It's been three years since the Supreme Court reversed the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Since then, Louisiana and other conservative states have enacted strict bans against the procedure. And as a result, other aspects of reproductive health have been caught in the post-Roe wake.

Lorena O’Neil covers reproductive health for the Louisiana Illuminator. She spoke with the news outlet’s editor-in-chief, Greg LaRose, host of The Light Switch podcast, to share more details.

Earlier this month, Louisiana lost a great journalist. Stanley Nelson ran the Concordia Sentinel in Ferriday. But his life’s work was investigating cold cases from the Civil Rights era — work that made him a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Nelson left behind not only an incredible body of work — but also a legacy of investigative reporting that continues to inspire the next generation of journalists.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins was a student of Nelson’s. He joined Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber to talk about Nelson’s life and legacy.

A recent investigation by the Alabama Reflector analyzed a large number of lawsuits from former inmates over their treatment in state prisons. The cases allege excessive force by correctional officers and have cost the state millions of dollars.

Beth Shelburne investigated these cases for the four-part series “Blood Money” and spoke with Greg LaRose.

