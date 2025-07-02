What’s next for U.S.-Iran relations; nostalgia for neighborhood sounds after Katrina

More than 40 years after the 1979 Iranian revolutions, relations between the United States and Iran remain frayed. This has largely been due to Iran’s advancing nuclear program.

But tensions escalated even further when Israel launched surprise attacks on key nuclear and military facilities in Iran. This prompted the U.S. to get involved, with President Trump ordering strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. And while the nations have since come to a peace agreement, relations remain fragile.

Andrew Leber is an assistant professor at Tulane’s Department of Political Science and the Middle East and North African Studies program. He joins us to help explain the current situation, and what comes next.

This summer on Louisiana Considered, we are airing stories from “What Was Lost,” a series from Verite News that examines and memorializes things the community lost to Hurricane Katrina. They explore physical, mental and emotional costs of the disaster.

Today we bring you a story on the loss of neighborhood sounds by author Fatima Shaik.

