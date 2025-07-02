© 2025 WWNO
House passes Trump’s 'big beautiful bill'
Louisiana Considered

What’s next for U.S.-Iran relations; nostalgia for neighborhood sounds after Katrina

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:25 PM CDT
This combination of photos shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Budapest, Hungary, April 3, 2025, from left, President Donald Trump in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2025, and a handout of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2025.
(AP Photo/Denes Erdos, from left, AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
More than 40 years after the 1979 Iranian revolutions, relations between the United States and Iran remain frayed. This has largely been due to Iran’s advancing nuclear program.

But tensions escalated even further when Israel launched surprise attacks on key nuclear and military facilities in Iran. This prompted the U.S. to get involved, with President Trump ordering strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. And while the nations have since come to a peace agreement, relations remain fragile.

Andrew Leber is an assistant professor at Tulane’s Department of Political Science and the Middle East and North African Studies program. He joins us to help explain the current situation, and what comes next.

This summer on Louisiana Considered, we are airing stories from “What Was Lost,” a series from Verite News that examines and memorializes things the community lost to Hurricane Katrina. They explore physical, mental and emotional costs of the disaster.

Today we bring you a story on the loss of neighborhood sounds by author Fatima Shaik.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
