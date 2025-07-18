Young burn survivors find community at camp; author honors father who integrated minors with Jackie Robinson

Every summer, Baton Rouge General Burn Center and Foundation offers pediatric burn survivors the opportunity to attend a summer camp. Since 2019, Camp Catahoula has offered these young burn survivors a chance to meet others who have faced the same obstacles with a week full of horseback riding, art and crafts, fishing and other summer camp activities.

Sadie Stockwell, co-director and physical therapist assistant at the Baton Rouge Burn Center, and Shay Shay Turner, a burn survivor and camper-turned-counselor, tell us more about Camp Catahoula.

1 of 3 — camp 1.png Campers at Camp Catahoula Courtesy of Sadie Stockwell 2 of 3 — camp 3.png Campers at Camp Catahoula Courtesy of Sadie Stockwell 3 of 3 — camp 2.png Campers at Camp Catahoula Courtesy of Sadie Stockwell

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball draft took even the top experts by surprise with how the picks were ordered. But this wasn’t the first time in history when player selections turned heads. In October of 1945, Jackie Robinson signed his first minor league contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Not long after, the Dodgers also signed Johnny Wright, a pitcher from New Orleans. While Wright never made it to the majors, he helped to integrate the minor leagues alongside Robinson in Montréal and Daytona Beach.

His daughter, Carlis Wright Robinson grew up hearing whispers about her father’s career, but never knew the full story. That’s until she did some research and wrote a book on his life and legacy, “The Wright Side of History: The Life and Career of Johnny Wright, Co-Pioneer in Breaking Baseball’s Color Barrier, as Told by His Daughter.”

She joins us now to talk about her book and her father’s legacy.

