Louisiana Eats: Three Louisiana Chefs

On this week's show, we visit with three Louisiana chefs who have compiled many accolades and awards in restaurants across the South.

First, we hear from James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, whose upbringing in New Orleans has informed his illustrious restaurant career based in Oxford, Mississippi. John describes the through-lines of his craft, which includes a strong sense of place and a healthy dose of humility.

Then, we stop by Pêche Seafood Grill in New Orleans' Warehouse District. There, Chef Ryan Prewitt has been replicating live fire techniques he learned on a trip to Uruguay. Ryan explains how this process has changed his entire perspective on cooking, and we get close to the flames as he shows us his kitchen's open hearth.

Finally, Chef Donald Link joins us in the studio. At one point during his cooking career, Donald's co-workers nicknamed him "Hot Shot." Was it deserved? That depends on who you ask. Donald shares his side of the story with us in a revealing interview that takes you from the rock and roll kitchens of San Francisco to his award-winning restaurants in New Orleans. (Listen to the full, uncensored version of our conversation with Donald Link here on our website.)

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.