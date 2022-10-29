© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LA_Eats_WEB_0.png
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Conjuring Crescent City Spirits

Published October 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
800px-Halloween.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Stardust~commonswiki
/
Liccense:https://www.wikidata.org/wiki/Special:EntityPage/Q14946043
Happy Halloween

This year, Americans are expected to spend upwards of 3.4 billion dollars to decorate their homes for Halloween. But here in New Orleans, we don’t have to decorate – we're just plain old spooky already!

On this year's Halloween edition of Louisiana Eats, we go Garden District ghost hunting with Kristen Dugas before we welcome nationally renowned psychic Cari Roy – along with ghost-busting, equipment-toting Misti Gaither – into Poppy's Canal Boulevard home. The house was built for Angelina Prima in 1956 by her famous musician son, Louis, and she apparently still likes to hang around there. Finally, we stop off at two of New Orleans' Cities of the Dead with cemetery authority, Sally Asher, owner and operator of Red Sash Tours.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Sally AsherLouisiana EatsPoppy TookerKristen DugasCari RoyMisti GaitherRed Sash Tours
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker